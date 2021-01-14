Haryana BSEH DElEd first, second year re-appear exam dates released, check details at bseh.org.in

According to the official notification by the Board of School Education, Haryana, the starting date of the DElEd 1st year re-appear exam February 2021 is 19 February

The Board of school education Haryana (BSEH) released the dates for the first and second year DElEd re-appear examination.

According to the official notification by the Board of School Education, Haryana, the starting date of the DElEd 1st year re-appear exam February 2021 is 19 February.

The exam will go on till 12 March 2021. The DElEd 2nd year re-appear exam will start from 20 February and will go on till 13 March. Both exams will commence from 2 pm and will be at least 2 hours long, with certain exams being 3 hours long as well.

Here's how to download the BSEH DElEd date sheet:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they must click the link 'Date Sheet for DElEd Exam February 2021'.

Step 3: Candidates will see a new window open where the date sheet for both batches will appear.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the date sheet.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the DElEd is a two-year programme to train teachers. The report adds that differently-abled candidates will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.

As per the official notification, candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph. Calculators and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall and if found UMC will be registered.