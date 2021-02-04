Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2019: BSEB declares results for first-year students; check at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the D.EI.Ed 2019 exam for the first-year candidates of the 2019-21 session in December

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) exam 2019 for the first year on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the diploma exam are advised to visit secondary.biharboardonline.com and check their results. According to Hindustan Times, the BSEB had conducted the D.EI.Ed exam 2019 for the first year candidates of the 2019-21 session in December last year. The exam had begun on 2 December and went on till 9 December, 2020.

Follow these steps to check the Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Bihar School Examination Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Find the Result tab on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Go to the link that says: ‘Result of first-year session: 2019-21 Exam, 2020’ and click on it

Step 4: You will be redirected to another page

Step 5: Enter your login credentials (roll code and roll number) in the given spaces and click on ‘Search’

Step 6: The Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: View the result, download the document to your system

Step 8: Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the result for future use

Here is the direct link to check the Bihar DElEd result 2019.

According to a report by The Indian Express, as many as 30,992 candidates had appeared for the Bihar D.El.Ed first-year exam 2019-21 in December last year.

The report further said that of the total, 22,526 candidates have cleared the exam. On the other hand, the D.El.Ed 2018-20 second year exam had seen the participation of 23,502 candidates of which 19,742 were able to pass the exams. The tests were held from 10 to 14 December.

Also the BSEB is currently conducting the intermediate exam 2021 at 1,473 centres across the state.