BSEH 2020: Haryana Class 10 and 12 compartment exams to begin from 28 Oct; check date sheet at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams from 28 October. As per the date sheet released by the board on its official website - bseh.org.in the supplementary exam will continue till 23 November.

The Class 12, or senior secondary, compartment exam will start from 28 October, while the exam for Class 10, or secondary, students will commence from 29 October.

According to a report by The Times of India, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those appearing for the exam should follow the health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be allowed to carry hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and water bottle inside the exam hall. They will have to maintain social distancing in the exam centre. They will have to cover their nose and mouth with face mask or cloth.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the compartment exams will be conducted for students who did not qualify in one or two papers, students who are not satisfied with their score and wish to improve their marks can also take these supplementary exams.

Students will be required to secure 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify. In case of a change in score, the marksheet will be updated.

Along with the date sheet, the board has also released important instructions for students appearing for the examination. As per the notice, examinees will have to carry their log, trigonometry tables, stencils for maps, and use colour pencils in Science subjects only.

It has also said that students will not be allowed to carry calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones in the examination hall, if found they will be considered as the use of unfair means.

Click here to check BSEH compartment exam 2020 date sheet directly.

The Haryana Board declared the result of Class 10 and HBSE Class 12 in July 2020. Of approximately 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam, a total of 64.59 percent students got qualified.

The pass percentage in the Class 12 board result stood at 80.34 percent.