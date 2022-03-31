Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 declared Updates: Eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks and 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 or matriculation today, 31 March, 2022, at 1pm. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To qualify in the exam, students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all individual subjects. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (in one or two subjects) can appear for a compartmental exam, the date of which will be decided later.

The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the class 10 exam result at 3 PM on Thursday, 31 March, 2022. The result was to be declared at 1 PM.

If a student fails in the compulsory subject in the Bihar Board 10th examination, then he/she will be passed through the number of additional subject chosen. The student must have passed in the subject of English. It is also mandatory for the students to pass in the practical, written and internal assessment of social science and science.

If a student fails by 8 percent or less marks in any one subject or 4-4 per cent and less marks in two subjects, then he is promoted to the next class by giving grace number. On the other hand, if a student secures an aggregate of 75 per cent marks (aggregate) and fails in any one subject with less than 10 per cent marks, then he is declared passed.

Students need to secure at least 30 per cent marks (in all individual subjects) to be declared as having passed Class 10, according to a Hindustan Times report. Candidates can also contact BSEB helpline number on 0612 2230009 or mail to info@biharboard.ac.in in case of any problem.

The Bihar Board Examinations were conducted between 17 February, 2022, and 24 February, 2022, across various centres in the state. According to reports, around 17 lakh students appeared for the Matric examination this year amid COVID-19 protocols.

On 8 March, 2022, the board had released the answer key for Class 10 examination. The last date to raise objections was till 11 March, 2022.

Students can access the following websites to get their Class 10 Board exam results

While students will get their Class 10 Board result today on the official website, they will have to collect the hard copies of mark sheets from their schools. The physical copy of the mark sheet will be treated as final and should be used for admission in higher classes and other purposes.

After receiving the Bihar board matric result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet. This includes not just the scores, but also the candidates’ name, parents’ name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the authorities immediately.

The wait of over 17 lakh students is coming to an end as Bihar Board is set to announce the result. The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced at 3 PM. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore and state minister Vijay Choudhary will announce the result from Patna.

The Bihar Board 10th result link to check BSEB Matric result will be activated at results.biharboardonline.com after the announcement of BSEB Class 10th result today.

Students are required to enter their login credentials, that is, their roll number and roll code, to get their results.

Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB Matric result 2022 and think they should have received more marks can apply for revaluation of their answer scripts.

For a second chance to clear the BSEB matric exam 2022, candidates can also choose the option of a compartment exam. The option, however, will be available to only students who have failed in one or two subjects. Students who have failed more than two subjects will have to reappear for BSEB matric exams next year.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and board officials have arrived at the venue. Press conference begins soon.

The state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the result via a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results at the BSEB official website — onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric .

In 2022, the pass percentage of Bihar Boards Class 10 has been recorded to be 78.8 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage had dropped by nearly two per cent. In 2020, the pass per cent was 80.59 per cent

The Bihar Class 10 result will also be available on other websites like onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. To qualify in the exam, students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all individual subjects. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (in one or two subjects) can appear for a compartmental exam, the date of which will be decided later.

Details in the marksheet will include name of the candidate, registration number, roll number and roll code, marks gained in each subject, total marks given and qualifying status of the applicant.

As per the schedule, the Class 10 examination was conducted in Bihar from 17 to 24 February this year across various centres. The exam was held in two shifts; the first commenced from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift began from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Around 17 lakh candidates registered themselves for the examination this year. On 8 March, the board had released the answer key for Class 10 examination. The last date to raise objections was till 11 March.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official portal of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

