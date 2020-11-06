BSEB Class 12 2021: Bihar board to conduct Intermediate exam from 2 to 13 Feb, introduces new marking pattern

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm

BSEB Class 12 board exam 2021: Bihar BSEB Class 12 board examination 2021 will be conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from 2 to 13 February. The board has introduced a few changes in the marking pattern of the Class 12 Bihar board examination 2021.

According to reports, if a candidate fails in a compulsory subject in the board exam, his/her additional subject marks will be considered instead. This will enable students appearing for the board examination to obtain the aggregate pass marks.

Students appearing for the board exam will also get a 15 minutes "cool off" time to read the question paper and should plan the answers accordingly. The board will conduct practical exams from 9 to 18 January 2021.

The complete date sheet of Class 12 and Class 10 Bihar Board examinations 2021 was released by BSEB on its Twitter on 7 October.

The pre-board for Class 12 students was conducted by BSEB between 14 October and 5 November. The exams were held strictly adhering to health guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BSEB has on 30 October released dummy admit card for Bihar board Class 12 exam 2021 on its website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students were asked to check the spelling of their names, subjects opted along with other details in their dummy hall ticket and make changes and corrections by 5 November 2021.