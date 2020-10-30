BSEB 2021: Bihar board releases Class 12 dummy admit card on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

One of the purposes of the dummy admit card is to check any errors in students' details for the 2021 board exam. The last date to make changes and corrections is 5 Nov

BSEB 2021: The BSEB Class 12th board exam 2021 dummy admit card has been released by Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has on Friday (30 October). Students can download their dummy hall tickets from - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students appearing for Bihar Board Class 12th examination 2021 can check any error in the BSEB dummy admit card.

They should check the spellings of their name, parents' name, subjects they have opted for, school's name in the dummy admit card. If there is any correction needed, students will have to inform it to the principal of their respective school.

The last date to make changes and corrections in the BSEB Class 12th dummy admit card is 5 November 2020.

The BSEB Class 12 exam 2021 is likely to be conducted from 2 to 13 February. The BSEB Class 10 exam 2021 will be from 17 to 24.

Steps to check and download BSEB Class 12th dummy admit card:

Step 1: Go to website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Enter your registered user name and password and solve the mathematical calculation.

Step 3: Press the login button.

Step 4: Your BSEB Class 12th dummy admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check details and spellings carefully and save as well as take a print.

Here is the direct link to download BSEB Class 12th dummy admit card.

The matric or Class 12 exam will be held in two sessions — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Students will be getting an additional 15 minutes 'cool-off' time to read the question paper.

The BSEB Class 12th practical exam 2021 will be conducted from 9 to 18 January.