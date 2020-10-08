Bihar board releases exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12; BSEB to conduct tests in Feb

As per the schedule, the exams for Class 12 will be conducted from 2 to 13 February while the exams for Class 10 will be held from 17 to 24 February, 2021

The schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 Bihar board examination 2021 has been released by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

As per the schedule, the matric or Class 12 exam will be conducted between 2 to 13 February, while the exam for intermediate or Class 10 will be held from 17 to 24 February.

According to the Indian Express, the Class 12 exam will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the afternoon session will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The practical examination for class 12 will be held between 9 and 18 January.

Students will get an additional 15 minutes 'cool-off' time to read the questions and plan the answers accordingly.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has instructed the +2 schools and colleges to hold sent up exam, or pre-board, for students appearing in Class 12 board exams between 14 October and 5 November adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier, sent up exam was to be held from 14 to 21 October.

Schools have been asked to submit the sent up result of the students in the prescribed format, signed and stamped at their respective education office by 12 November.

The detailed scheduled and shift timings of the Bihar Board exam 2021 have been posted by BSEB on its official Twitter handle @officialbseb.

Candidates who will be appearing for Bihar board Class 12 exam 2021 can check the schedule here:

वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/hrDYw7ovEJ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020

Those who will be taking Bihar board Class 10 examination 2021 can check the date sheet here: