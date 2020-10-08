Bihar board releases exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12; BSEB to conduct tests in Feb
As per the schedule, the exams for Class 12 will be conducted from 2 to 13 February while the exams for Class 10 will be held from 17 to 24 February, 2021
The schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 Bihar board examination 2021 has been released by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).
As per the schedule, the matric or Class 12 exam will be conducted between 2 to 13 February, while the exam for intermediate or Class 10 will be held from 17 to 24 February.
According to the Indian Express, the Class 12 exam will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the afternoon session will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
The practical examination for class 12 will be held between 9 and 18 January.
Students will get an additional 15 minutes 'cool-off' time to read the questions and plan the answers accordingly.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has instructed the +2 schools and colleges to hold sent up exam, or pre-board, for students appearing in Class 12 board exams between 14 October and 5 November adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Earlier, sent up exam was to be held from 14 to 21 October.
Schools have been asked to submit the sent up result of the students in the prescribed format, signed and stamped at their respective education office by 12 November.
The detailed scheduled and shift timings of the Bihar Board exam 2021 have been posted by BSEB on its official Twitter handle @officialbseb.
Candidates who will be appearing for Bihar board Class 12 exam 2021 can check the schedule here:
वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/hrDYw7ovEJ
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020
Those who will be taking Bihar board Class 10 examination 2021 can check the date sheet here:
इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम। pic.twitter.com/GAC4ziUcxE
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bihar Board 10th Result declared; updates: Top scorer Sawan Raj Bharti secures 97.2 percent; check score at bsebinteredu.in
Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2019 Updates: The highest scorer, Sawan Raj Bharti secured 97.2 percent, reports said. Bharti is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.
Bihar Class 12th results 2017: Topper Ganesh Kumar arrested after BSEB chairman files FIR
In a dramatic turn of events, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class XII 2017 Intermediate arts topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested after BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore filed an FIR on Friday.
Two more arrests made in Bihar board merit list case
With these arrests, the total number of persons held has gone up to eight including the alleged kingpin of the Bihar toppers' scandal