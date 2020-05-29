BSEB allows students to apply for re-evaluation of Bihar Board Class 10 answer sheets from 29 May to 12 June

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that those who are not satisfied with the marks they received in any subject of Class 10, can apply for scrutiny from 29 May to 12 June. The board released the Class 10 result on 26 May.

Candidates who want to get their answer sheet re-evaluated can apply on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com. They will be charged Rs 70 per subject. The application fee for scrutiny can be paid online using credit card, debit card or net banking.

This year, around 14.9 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exam. Out of the total students, about 80 percent have passed the exam.

The Class 10 Board examination was held between 17 February and 24 February.

Three days ago, the Bihar board had extended the last date to apply for scrutiny of Class 12 papers till 3 June. Earlier, Class 12 candidates could apply for re-evaluation between 8 and 25 May. In case of Class 12, the application fee for scrutiny of papers is the same as that of Class 10.

BSEB declared Class 12 result on 24 March. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 80.44 percent.

How to apply for scrutiny

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on Register for Scrutiny and RTI link and fill registration form by providing details like roll code, roll number and date of birth, among others.

Step 4: Log in by entering username and password.

Step 5: Select the subjects for which you want to apply for re-evaluation. Pay application fees.