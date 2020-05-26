Bihar board 10th topper 2020: Himanshu Raj tops exam with 96.20%, Durgesh Kumar takes second place with 96%; check BSEB matric results here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared | Himanshu Raj has topped the Bihar Board's Class 10 exams with 481 marks (96.20 percent). The second position went to Durgesh Kumar who received 480 marks or 96 percent.

The pass percentage for the year 2020 80.59 percent as compared to the year 2019 when 80.73 percent students had cleared the exam.

This year, 14,94,071 students appeared for the exam, which included 7,29,213 boys and 7,64,858 girls. 12,04,030 students passed the exam, out of which 4,03,392 students stood in the first division.

In 2019, of the total 16.6 lakh students, who wrote the exams in 2019, 13.2 lakh students had cleared it. Boys had fared slightly better than girls with 6,83,990 having passed as opposed to 6,36,046 girls having cleared the exam.

Here's how to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

While the Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March, Class 10 result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 19 May, 1,391 people have tested positive in the state while nine people have died from the deadly virus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 494 in Bihar have been cured.

Every year, lakhs of students appear in the Class 10 (Matriculation) exam held by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). While around 16.6 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019, in 2018, 17 lakh students wrote the exam. In 2016, 14 lakh students took the exam.