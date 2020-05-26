BSEB extends last date of application for re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets till 3 June

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for scrutiny of Class 12 papers till 3 June. Earlier, Class 12 candidates could apply for re-evaluation between 8 and 25 May.

Those who are not satisfied with their score in any subject can apply online for re-evaluation of answer sheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in . Candidates have to pay Rs 70 for scrutiny of each subject.

To apply for scrutiny, candidates first need to visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. and click on “Apply for scrutiny (Annual Intermediate Examination 2020)’. Once done, they need to put in their roll code, roll number and registration number for an application id.

Using this and the registration number which was given on the hall ticket, they need to login. Students will be directed to a new page with subject-list and they need to click on the subjects they wish to apply for re-valuation. Once they have clicked the subjects of their choice, they need to pay the online fee for the process to complete.

BSEB declared Class 12 result on 24 March. The overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent. Commerce stream emerged as the best performer this year with pass percentage of 93.26 per cent. In Science and Arts stream, the pass percentage was 77.39 per cent and 81.44.

This year, around 12.5 lakh candidates registered for Bihar Board Class 12 exam, out of which around 6.56 lakh were male and 5.35 lakh female.

Students have to get 30 percent marks to pass any subject. However, to pass the class, they need to score at least 33 percent marks. Basically, if a student gets 30 marks out of 100 in a subject, he/she will be considered pass in that particular subject, but if their overall percentage is less than 33 per cent, the student will be considered fail.