Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 declared: Three students jointly secure top spot with 96.80%

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2021: BSEB released the Class 10 results on its official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — on Monday, 5 April.

Reports said that 101 students have made it to the merit list this year.

Of these, Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshani, and Sandeep Kumar have jointly stood first with 96.80 percent, or a score of 484 out of 500.

Thirteen students in the merit list are from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in the Jamui district of Bihar, The Indian Express reported.

How to check BSEB Class 10 exam reults:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open 'Results' and click on BSEB class 10 results link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like roll number and roll code

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

The official website, however, may become unresponsive due to an expected surge in web traffic. Students can check their results using the following alternative websites:

-secondary.biharboardonline.com

-sesults.biharboardonline.com

-indiaresults.com

-examresults.net

-schools9.com

-results.shiksha.com

This year, the overall pass percentage of the Class 10 exam is 78.17, which is is more than two percent lower than the pass percentage in 2020.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 80.50 percent, of which 40.03 lakh students had secured the first division, 5.24 lakh students had secured the second division, and 2.75 lakh had secured the third division, Hindustan Times reported.

The declaration of the results this year was scheduled for March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 16.84 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams in 2021, of which 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 were girls.

The BSEB held the exam from 17 February to 24 February at 1,525 exam centres across 38 districts.