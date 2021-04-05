BSEB Class 10 result expected today; check alternative websites if biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is unresponsive
BSEB conducted the Class 10 exams in 1,525 centres across the state from 17 to 24 February, in which around 17 lakh students had appeared
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB 10th result 2021 on Monday, 5 April.
Once declared, check the Bihar board 10th result 2021 through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Students will need to enter their roll number and roll code to check the BSEB Class 10th result 2021.
The official website, however, may become unresponsive due to an expected surge in web traffic. Students can check their results using the following alternative websites:
-secondary.biharboardonline.com
-sesults.biharboardonline.com
-indiaresults.com
-examresults.net
-schools9.com
-results.shiksha.com
Steps to check the Bihar Board 10th result
Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, open 'Results' and click on BSEB class 10 results link
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like roll number and roll code
Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference
BSEB conducted Class 10 exams in 1,525 centres across the state from 17 till 24 February, in which around 17 lakh students had appeared. Of the total number of students, 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 were girls. The board wrapped up the evaluation process from 12 March to 24 March.
Bihar Board Class 12 result was announced in March. 80.44 percent students passed the examination.
