Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Pass percentage at 78.17%; check details at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 exam results on Monday, 5 April.

Candidates can check their scores on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the Class 10 exam is 78.17 percent, which is is more than two percent lower than the pass percentage last in 2020.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 80.50 percent, of which 40.03 lakh students had secured the first division, 5.24 lakh students had secured the second division, and 2.75 lakh had secured the third division, Hindustan Times reported.

The declaration of the results this year was scheduled for March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 16.84 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams in 2021, of which 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 were girls.

The BSEB held the exam from 17 February to 24 February at 1,525 exam centres across 38 districts.

How to check BSEB Class 10 exam reults:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open 'Results' and click on BSEB class 10 results link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like roll number and roll code

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

The official website, however, may become unresponsive due to an expected surge in web traffic. Students can check their results using the following alternative websites:

-secondary.biharboardonline.com

-sesults.biharboardonline.com

-indiaresults.com

-examresults.net

-schools9.com

-results.shiksha.com