You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bombay HC judge sets example, presides over court until 3:30 am to clear pending cases before summer break

India PTI May 05, 2018 16:40:09 IST

Mumbai: While most judges in the Bombay High Court tried to wrap up the pending matters and urgent hearings by 5 pm on Friday, the last working day before the summer break, one judge presided over his court until the wee hours on Saturday, hearing pleas that sought urgent interim reliefs.

File image of

File image of Justice Shahrukh J Kathawalla. News18

Justice Shahrukh J Kathawalla presided over a packed courtroom till 3.30 am, hearing arguments and passing orders on petitions.

"The courtroom was packed with senior counsels, lawyers and litigants, whose matters were being heard. There were over 100 civil petitions that had sought urgent interim reliefs," a senior counsel, who was present in the court till the judge rose from his seat, said.

While this is the first time Justice Kathawalla sat in the court till so late, two weeks ago, he had heard matters in his chamber till midnight.

"Justice Kathawalla, even at that hour (3.30 am), was as fresh as one would be in the morning. My matter was one of the last ones to be heard. Even then the judge heard our arguments patiently and passed orders," another senior counsel, Praveen Samdani, said.

Justice Kathawalla often begins the court proceedings at 10 am, an hour earlier than the other judges, and hears matters beyond 5 pm, when the court shuts for the day.

A staff member of the courtroom said despite hearing the matters till so late, the judge was back in his chambers on Saturday morning to finish pending work.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 16:40 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings look to get campaign back on track against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore



Top Stories




Cricket Scores