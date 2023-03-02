'Blinken, Jaishankar discussed global impact of Ukraine war, cooperation in Indo-Pacific': US spokesperson Ned Price

New Delhi: The United State Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and External Affairs S. Jaishankar met Thursday and discussed the US-India strategic partnership.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken and S. Jaishankar also discussed how to mitigate the global impacts of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the US and India’s cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the successful launch of initiatives on ‘Critical & Emerging Technology’ and regional issues.

“Both the leaders spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women’s economic empowerment,” Ned Price said.

