'Blinken, Jaishankar discussed global impact of Ukraine war, cooperation in Indo-Pacific': US spokesperson Ned Price
They spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women’s economic empowerment
New Delhi: The United State Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and External Affairs S. Jaishankar met Thursday and discussed the US-India strategic partnership.
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken and S. Jaishankar also discussed how to mitigate the global impacts of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the US and India’s cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the successful launch of initiatives on ‘Critical & Emerging Technology’ and regional issues.
“Both the leaders spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women’s economic empowerment,” Ned Price said.
EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Blinken and Jaishankar will also meet with ministers from Australia and Japan. The four countries are part of Quad.
US Secy Blinken speaks briefly with Lavrov at G-20 meeting sidelines; first 'contact' since Russia-Ukraine conflict
The meeting was the first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began over a year ago and which triggered a rift between US-led Western countries and Russia.
Global decision-making doesn't reflect today's politics, says Jaishankar at G20
Highlighting the flaws in the global decision-making process at the UN, S Jaishankar said that the number of members of the UN has quadrupled and it neither reflects today's politics, economics, demographics or aspirations.