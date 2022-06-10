India

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya defiant in support of Nupur Sharma

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani along with Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders and Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen have also defended Nupur Sharma

FP Staff June 10, 2022 12:46:41 IST
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya. ANI

Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended over the controvesial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, is facing backlash from all quarters. However, she has found some rare supporters.

In a cryptic tweet, controversial BJP leader and MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur seemed to be backing Sharma. While Thakur did not mention he name, she wrote, "If speaking the truth is rebellion, then even I am a rebel."

Thakur, of course, is treading cautiously. The BJP has been intolerant towards the remarks, saying it is "against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

There might be a fallout to Thakur's tweet.

According to the Lokniti, Madhya Pradesh BJP announced divisional selection committees for the upcoming urban body elections a day after her tweet. While responsibility has been entrusted to veteran leaders from different divisions, the Bhopal MP's name was missing from the list.

भाजपा द्वारा नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर बनाई गई संभागवार चयन समिति में भोपाल संभाग से स्थानीय सांसद प्रज्ञासिंह ठाकुर ही गायब??..."BJP की ये कैसी मज़बूरी,साध्वी से कैसी दूरी..?? क्या ये सिर्फ "आग" लगाने के ही काम आती हैं?? @vdsharmabjp @ChouhanShivraj @digvijaya_28 @OfficeOfKNath pic.twitter.com/aCjBxlG0Bh

However, Thakur is not Sharma's lone supporter.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani also defended the BJP leader, saying while her statement was "insensitive"  it was "made under provocation". He further blasted Opposition leaders for "stoking the fire created by her error and ruining the government's efforts to restore India's image abroad".

Sharma has hit international headlines, which have grabbed the attention of a far-right politician from the Netherlands. Lawmaker Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Islamic views, has backed Sharma, saying she was speaking “nothing but the truth about Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha”. He has been actively tweeting in defence of the BJP leader, even hailing her as a hero.

“Appeasement never works. It will only make things worse. So, my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth about Muhammad,” another tweet by Wilders reads.

Renowned Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has also waded into the ongoing controversy over remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to Twitter, Nasreen wrote, "No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god."

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 10, 2022 12:46:41 IST

