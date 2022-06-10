BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya defiant in support of Nupur Sharma

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani along with Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders and Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen have also defended Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended over the controvesial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, is facing backlash from all quarters. However, she has found some rare supporters.

In a cryptic tweet, controversial BJP leader and MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur seemed to be backing Sharma. While Thakur did not mention he name, she wrote, "If speaking the truth is rebellion, then even I am a rebel."

सच कहना अगर वगावत है तो समझो हम भी वागी हैं।

जय सनातन, जय हिंदुत्व... — Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) June 9, 2022

Thakur, of course, is treading cautiously. The BJP has been intolerant towards the remarks, saying it is "against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

There might be a fallout to Thakur's tweet.

According to the Lokniti, Madhya Pradesh BJP announced divisional selection committees for the upcoming urban body elections a day after her tweet. While responsibility has been entrusted to veteran leaders from different divisions, the Bhopal MP's name was missing from the list.

भाजपा द्वारा नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर बनाई गई संभागवार चयन समिति में भोपाल संभाग से स्थानीय सांसद प्रज्ञासिंह ठाकुर ही गायब??..."BJP की ये कैसी मज़बूरी,साध्वी से कैसी दूरी..?? क्या ये सिर्फ "आग" लगाने के ही काम आती हैं?? @vdsharmabjp @ChouhanShivraj @digvijaya_28 @OfficeOfKNath pic.twitter.com/aCjBxlG0Bh

— KK Mishra (@KKMishraINC) June 10, 2022

However, Thakur is not Sharma's lone supporter.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani also defended the BJP leader, saying while her statement was "insensitive" it was "made under provocation". He further blasted Opposition leaders for "stoking the fire created by her error and ruining the government's efforts to restore India's image abroad".

Sharma has hit international headlines, which have grabbed the attention of a far-right politician from the Netherlands. Lawmaker Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Islamic views, has backed Sharma, saying she was speaking “nothing but the truth about Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha”. He has been actively tweeting in defence of the BJP leader, even hailing her as a hero.

“Appeasement never works. It will only make things worse. So, my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth about Muhammad,” another tweet by Wilders reads.

Don’t listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else. THEY should be criticized! The ideology of #Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic #NupurSharma! — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 7, 2022

I receive many death threats now from Muslims who want to kill me for supporting #NupurSharma who spoke the truth and nothing but the truth about Muhammad and Aisha. My message to them is: go to hell. You have no morals. We stand for the truth. We stand for freedom. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 8, 2022

Renowned Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has also waded into the ongoing controversy over remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to Twitter, Nasreen wrote, "No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god."

No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god. Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 8, 2022

For many people, money is more important than free speech, so they suppress free speech. But democracy is not a true democracy without free speech. Non-democratic countries won't value free speech. But democratic countries should defend free speech by any means. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 8, 2022

With inputs from agencies

