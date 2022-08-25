BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested under Preventitive Detention Act after releasing video attacking KT Rama Rao, AIMIM chief

In the new video, the legislator attacked Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly vitiating the atmosphere of the state. He also targeted comedian Munawar Faruqui and alleged that KTR allowed him ‘to make jokes about our gods’

New Delhi: Hyderabad Police on Thursday once again arrested BJP MLA T Raja Singh from his residence under Preventive Detention Act, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

Singh, who was arrested for the second time in three days, was taken to Gandhi hospital for a routine medical check-up. Singh, in a new video, attacked Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly vitiating the atmosphere of the state. He also targeted comedian Munawar Faruqui and alleged that KTR allowed him “to make jokes about our gods”.

मुझे आज या कल गिरफ्तार किया जा सकता है मैं बस इतना कहना चाहूंगा कि अगर कोई मेरे देश मेरे धर्म को बुरा कहेगा तो मैं उसे उसी की भाषा मे जवाब दूंगा चाहे इसकी सजा जो भी हो अब हिन्दू पीछे हटने वाला नही आशा करता हु की इस धर्म युद्ध मे हर हिन्दू हमेशा की तरह मेरा साथ देगा जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/wOLpOGsvZC — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) August 25, 2022

The suspended legislator was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), police said.

#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/PzwxHWHcY8 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

He is being lodged in Central Prison at Cheriapally, said Hyderabad Police. Records disclose that out of 101 criminal cases registered against him, he was involved in 18 communal offenses, they added.

On Monday, BJP MLA T Raja released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. During the video Singh is purportedly seen making some comments against against Prophet Mohammed.

This led to a huge uproar. Several people belonging to the Muslim community staged protests in various parts Hyderabad on Monday night demanding Singh’s arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

An FIR was lodged against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said. He was subsequently arrested on Tuesday.

Hours after his arrest, the BJP on Tuesday suspended him from the party. On the same day, he was granted bail as well. The Nampally metropolitan magistrate court said the police had not followed the proper procedure such as issuance of prior notice before the arrest.

Protests were held on Tuesday and last night against the MLA.

With input from agencies

