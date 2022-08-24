NCPCR cracks whip on Hyderabad Police after children appear on video chanting ‘sar tan se juda’ against BJP MLA

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote that it seems that children have been influenced and used in the protests as political tools and directed the CP to identify the children and produce them before a Child Welfare Committee in seven days

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, after videos surfaced on social media reportedly showing children shouting slogans of ‘sar tan se juda’ during protests against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAT Raja Singh, asking him to register an FIR and produce the children before the Child Welfare Committee. The commission also asked the top cop to take action within seven days.

As per the letter, the Commission wrote, “It seems that the children have been influenced and used in the protests as political tools. In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take suo-moto cognizance… since there is a prima-facie violation of relevant provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and relevant provisions of laws.

‘The Commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter by lodging an FIR against the perpetrators at once. Further, the children who are seen in the video should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee… An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR, statement of children and their parents and relevant records may be submitted to the Commission within 07 days of receipt of this letter.”

Why are children shouting hateful slogans?

On Monday, BJP MLA T Raja released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is purportedly seen making some comments against against Prophet Mohammed.

This led to a huge uproar. Several people belonging to the Muslim community staged protests in various parts Hyderabad on Monday night demanding Singh’s arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

An FIR was lodged against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said. He was subsequently arrested on Tuesday.

Hours after his arrest, the BJP on Tuesday suspended him from the party. On the same day, he was granted bail as well. The Nampally metropolitan magistrate court said the police had not followed the proper procedure such as issuance of prior notice before the arrest.

Also read:

Controversy’s Child: Who is BJP’s T Raja Singh, arrested for making remarks against Prophet Muhammad?

‘BJP against peace in Hyderabad’: Asaduddin Owaisi on MLA T Raja Singh’s controversial remarks

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.