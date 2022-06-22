BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu gets Z+ security cover

Droupadi Murmu has been named the NDA's presidential candidate for the 18 July Presidential election. After the announcement, the home ministry directed the CRPF to deploy its VIP security protection team to take charge of the security of Murmu

The Centre has accorded round-the-clock Z+ category security cover by armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu from Wednesday (22 June).

The armed squad took over the security of Murmu today morning.

On Wednesday morning, Murmu offered prayers at Rairangpur Jagannath Temple.

A party leader from Odisha, Droupadi Murmu was named the NDA's presidential candidate for the 18 July polls on Tuesday evening. Soon after the announcement, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF to deploy its VIP security protection team to take charge of the security of Murmu.

Following the decision of the home ministry, a threat perception security report generated by central security agencies for the NDA presidential candidate, news agency PTI quoted officials saying.

"A detachment of about 14-16 personnel of the paramilitary force based in Odisha has taken over the task of providing the security cover to Murmu. They will be escorting her wherever she travels across the state and the country," they said.

The security personnel will also secure her home in Rairangpur in Odisha, officials added.

Murmu is expected to travel extensively over the next one month and will meet legislators and leaders of various political parties to seek support for her candidature for the presidential polls.

Murmu was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor and she is now the first tribal woman to be nominated for the country's highest constitutional post.

With NDA's strong numbers, Murmu is likely to win the upcoming Presidential election. She will be contesting against joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha.

If Murmu wins, she will become only the second female president of India after Pratibha Patil.

It is worth mentioning that for the second time in a row, the NDA has chosen a candidate from a marginalised community. The incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind was a Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

