Bihar Political Crisis: Memes flood the internet as Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of backstabbing

Patna: Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA's Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government after being declared, unanimously, the leader of the Opposition grand alliance.

Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of backstabbing. After the JD(U) meeting, Kumar drove to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation from where he returned to his residence, stopping for a while to inform the journalists it was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. "I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA's Chief Minister," he stated.

Shortly afterwards, Kumar drove to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, just across the street, where all leaders of the grand alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, had gathered. He was accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh. He returned along with Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who was armed with a letter of support to Kumar. About 15 minutes later, Kumar met the Governor again to stake claim for forming a new government, this time accompanied by Yadav and senior colleagues in the JD(U) besides former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi whose four MLA-strong Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has expressed unconditional support to the new formation.

While Nitish Kumar’s decision will change the political scenario in Bihar, many political pundits and observers note that it won’t be surprising. After all, in a career spanning four decades, the JD(U) chief has turned on his allies and changed partners as many as four times, earning him the moniker of ‘Paltu Ram’ — a name given by RJD's Lalu Prasad.

