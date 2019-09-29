Bihar floods: Heavy rains claim 7 lives; IMD issues red alert for 9 districts, including East-West Champaran, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi

Heavy rains in several parts of Bihar has thrown normal life out of gear affecting rail traffic, healthcare facilities and schools. Weather forecaster have predicted more rains in the coming days. The residences of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy resembled marooned islands, reports have said. At least, 7 people were reported dead in two separate rain-related incidents. Three people were killed after a wall collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district following heavy rain in the region, ANI reported. Rescue operations are underway as several people are feared trapped. In another incident, four people died after a tree fell on an auto in Khagaul, ANI reported.

Nalanda Medical College Hospital premises, the second largest healthcare facility in Patna, was waterlogged as also that of the Gardanibagh hospital. "Localities like Rajendra Nagar and S K Puri are the worst affected," District Magistrate Kumar Ravi was quoted as saying. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the situation in a video conference meeting with officials who informed him that the state received an average rainfall of 50 mm since Friday with districts like Vaishali and Nawada recording more than 200 mm.

Bihar: Flood water enters the residence of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Ajay Alok, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/lAhFCi7Ypu — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Bihar: Locals wade through flooded streets of Rajendra Nagar in Patna, following heavy rainfall in the state capital. pic.twitter.com/Rb1hEM4v80 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Patna: Four people died after a tree fell on an auto in Khagaul, following heavy rainfall in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/wXP3lyjVai — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Patna: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the city rescue locals and animals stuck in Rajendra Nagar. #patnaflood https://t.co/5Plyr76GzD pic.twitter.com/iEFoaQHf8o — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert to few districts of the state. The bulletin from 27 September stated: "Moisture incursion and strong convergence in the easterly wind regime is likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Bihar during next 3 days with extremely heavy falls likely on 29th September."

IMD Patna chapter also predicted heavy rains to extremely heavy rainfall in at least nine districts in the state. The IMD also issued red alert warning for Bihar on Sunday.

The axis of the monsoon trough will now shift over northern plains, increasing rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The monsoon trough is the confluence of winds that causes rainfall during the season and usually extends from Punjab in the west to West Bengal in the east.

The Patna Meteorological Centre, too, issued an alert for heavy rainfall (120 to 200mm) in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Supaul, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Madhepur, Saharsa, Jamui, Banka and Bhagalpur districts on Friday and Saturday.

Patna district administration last week had issued an alert for the low lying areas as River Ganga is flowing above danger mark. People are not allowed to visit nearby Ghats. Health services also got affected by heavy water logging in Patna. Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)and Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), as well as other private hospitals and clinics remained water logged.

Low lying areas of Lakhisarai district were submerged due to rise in water level in the Ganga. Ganga is reported to be flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna. "However, the situation is not alarming so far. Floodwater has started entering low-lying areas in five out of seven panchayats of Danapur diara, even as the road link to Bind Toli near Kurji has been snapped owing to rising water level," said a senior official of the water resources department. The water levels in Ganga at Munger, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahebganj and Farakka are still rising and threaten to aggravate the flood situation.

Meanwhile, Bhutahi Balan river is also in spate and has crossed the danger mark at Dheng in Sitamarhi district, while Burhi Gandak was reported to be flowing above the danger level in Khagaria. Mahi river, a tributary of Ganga, has crossed the danger mark by 1.18 metre near Sitalpur of Saran.

Discharge in the rivers originating from Nepal, like Kosi, Mahananda, Gandak, Burhi Gandak and Adhwara group of rivers, was also rising following moderate to heavy rains in their catchment areas in the last 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rains have occurred over many parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours. While Gaya received 22 mm of rains, Patna received 18 mm and Bhagalpur recorded 12 mm.

The Ganga remained above the danger level at Sultanganj, Ismailpur Bind Toli and Raghopur in Bhagalpur district and also in Katihar. North Bihar rivers such as Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak and Ghaghra flowed above the danger level at a few places. However, water resource department officials were expecting the situation to improve over lesser rainfall in their catchment areas.

Parts of Muzaffarpur district were also submerged. In Aurai block, 14 panchayats namely Basghatta, Yajuaar, East Yajuaar, West Yajuaar, Lakhanpur, Katai, Changel, Belpakauna, Nagwara, Pehsaul, Khangura Dih, Bandhpura, Tehbara have lost road connectivity due to intense water-logging causing distress to villagers. In Muzaffarpur's Sadar hospital, patients had to wade through knee-deep water that entered OPD.

Incessant rain even crippled the city market. Businesses based in Islampur, Suttapatti, Jawaharlal nagar, Pankaj market, Motijheel and Kalyani have suffered loss of Rs 50 crore in the span of two days. Community places like Jubbah Saini park, MDDM College, Railway colony also got partly submerged into water.

Flood-like situation was also reported from Darbhanga and Madhubani. Road connectivity was an issue in Maganpatti area of Madhubani. Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and the Collecterate have been under water since Saturday. Weather expert Dr Gulab Singh said that compared to the last five years, rainfall this season was normal. This year, September recorded 205.4mm rainfall, which is usually not more than 233.8 mm. According to Singh, 2017 had recorded the highest rainfall 937.7mm.