India

Bihar condom remark row: Did nothing wrong by putting forward girls' concerns, says student who questioned IAS officer

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Wednesday asked Riya Kumari if “she wanted condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads

FP Staff September 29, 2022 19:08:54 IST
Bihar condom remark row: Did nothing wrong by putting forward girls' concerns, says student who questioned IAS officer

Riya Kumari, the Bihar student who asked a senior IAS officer about the government's initiatives to provide affordable sanitary napkins to schoolgirls. ANI

New Delhi: “My question was not wrong,” Riya Kumari, the Bihar schoolgirl who asked a senior IAS officer about what the government is doing to provide affordable sanitary napkins said on Thursday.

“They aren’t a big thing, I can buy but many live in slums & can’t afford them. So, I asked a question not just for myself but for all girls. We went there to keep our concern & not to fight,” she told ANI.

“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?, Kumari asked Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation during a workshop in Patna.

“Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans. In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” the IAS officer replied.

The video of the senior Bamhrah has since gone viral triggering outrage online with politicians demanding action against the IAS officer.

Bamhrah issued an apology on Thursday saying that she was only encouraging girls “to become independent” and “did not intend to humiliate anyone.”

Earlier, in the day the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the incident and asked the IAS officer to reply within seven days.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 29, 2022 20:30:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Nitish upset over condom remark row triggered by woman IAS officer; hints at possible action
India

Nitish upset over condom remark row triggered by woman IAS officer; hints at possible action

Kumar, who was approached by journalists with queries about the National Commission for Women (NCW) slapping a notice on Bumrah, said, "Orders are in place to inquire into the issue which I learnt about through newspapers"

Bihar condom remark row: 'Didn't intend to insult, was encouraging girls to become independent,' says IAS officer
India

Bihar condom remark row: 'Didn't intend to insult, was encouraging girls to become independent,' says IAS officer

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Wednesday asked a schoolgirl if “she wanted condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads