New Delhi: “My question was not wrong,” Riya Kumari, the Bihar schoolgirl who asked a senior IAS officer about what the government is doing to provide affordable sanitary napkins said on Thursday.

“They aren’t a big thing, I can buy but many live in slums & can’t afford them. So, I asked a question not just for myself but for all girls. We went there to keep our concern & not to fight,” she told ANI.

“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?, Kumari asked Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation during a workshop in Patna.

“Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans. In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” the IAS officer replied.

The video of the senior Bamhrah has since gone viral triggering outrage online with politicians demanding action against the IAS officer.

Bamhrah issued an apology on Thursday saying that she was only encouraging girls “to become independent” and “did not intend to humiliate anyone.”

Earlier, in the day the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the incident and asked the IAS officer to reply within seven days.

