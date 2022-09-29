Bihar condom remark row: 'Didn't intend to insult, was encouraging girls to become independent,' says IAS officer
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Wednesday asked a schoolgirl if “she wanted condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads
New Delhi: After massive outrage over her shameful remarks to a schoolgirl who requested the government for affordable sanitary napkins, IAS officer Harjor Kaur Bamhrah issued an apology on Thursday.
Bamhrah who is the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation issued a statement in which she said that she did not intend to humiliate anyone and only wanted to encourage girls to become “independent.”
“I express regret if my words hurt any girl’s sentiments. I didn’t intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she said.
I express regret if my words hurt any girl’s sentiments. I didn’t intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone’s sentiments: IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra on Patna incident where she asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the latter asked for affordable sanitary napkins pic.twitter.com/kNb0Ln2yJc
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
What happened
Bamhrah on Wednesday asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads.
अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP
— Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022
“Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans,”
“In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” she added.
The incident happened during an interaction between the officer and schoolgirls at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar which was supported by UNICEF.
“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?,” the schoolgirl had asked.
Bamhrah’s shameful tirade did not end there.
When the girl retorted that it’s the people who elect the government, Kaur advised the student “not to vote.”
“Don’t vote. Become Pakistan,” she said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bihar condom remark row: Did nothing wrong by putting forward girls' concerns, says student who questioned IAS officer
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Wednesday asked Riya Kumari if “she wanted condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads
Nitish upset over condom remark row triggered by woman IAS officer; hints at possible action
Kumar, who was approached by journalists with queries about the National Commission for Women (NCW) slapping a notice on Bumrah, said, "Orders are in place to inquire into the issue which I learnt about through newspapers"