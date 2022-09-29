Bihar condom remark row: 'Didn't intend to insult, was encouraging girls to become independent,' says IAS officer

New Delhi: After massive outrage over her shameful remarks to a schoolgirl who requested the government for affordable sanitary napkins, IAS officer Harjor Kaur Bamhrah issued an apology on Thursday.

Bamhrah who is the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation issued a statement in which she said that she did not intend to humiliate anyone and only wanted to encourage girls to become “independent.”

“I express regret if my words hurt any girl’s sentiments. I didn’t intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she said.

I express regret if my words hurt any girl’s sentiments. I didn’t intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone’s sentiments: IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra on Patna incident where she asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the latter asked for affordable sanitary napkins pic.twitter.com/kNb0Ln2yJc — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

What happened

Bamhrah on Wednesday asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads.

अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP — Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022

“Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans,”

“In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” she added.

The incident happened during an interaction between the officer and schoolgirls at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar which was supported by UNICEF.

“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?,” the schoolgirl had asked.

Bamhrah’s shameful tirade did not end there.

When the girl retorted that it’s the people who elect the government, Kaur advised the student “not to vote.”

“Don’t vote. Become Pakistan,” she said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.