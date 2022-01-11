Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB to release hall tickets for Class 12 soon; here's how to download

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, where the first shift will begin at 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm, whereas the second shift will start from 1.45 pm and end at 5.00 pm

The admit cards for the Class 12 Board exams 2022 will soon be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who have registered themselves for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam this year can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Bihar Board - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Methodical procedure to download the BSEB admit card is as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

-Click on the link that reads ‘Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022’ on the homepage (when available)

-Key in your credentials and login to the BSEB portal

-View the BSEB Class 12 admit card displayed on the screen

-Download the admit card and keep a printout to use it in the future

The Bihar Board Intermediate Examination will begin on 1 February and will end on 14 February. The BSEB has begun the practical exams for Class 12 from 10 January. The exams will continue till 20 January, as per the schedule.

The Bihar School Examination Board will hold Class 12 exams for 2022 at designated BSEB exam centres situated across the state. The BSEB application number, roll number, examination venue and exam timings of the Class 12 Board exam will be mentioned on the hall tickets of each candidate.

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, where the first shift will begin at 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm, whereas the second shift will start from 1.45 pm and end at 5.00 pm.

Students will be given an additional cool-off time of 15 minutes, before the paper begins. This time will be given to analyse and read the question paper. However, candidates can not write down their answers during the cool-off time.

Schools have to submit the results of internal assessments and literary activities by 25 January.

BSEB has already released the admit card for Class 10 examinations this year and the written exam for Matric candidates will be held from 17 to 24 February.

