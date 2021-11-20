Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB releases exam schedule for classes 10, 12; check details here

According to the schedule, Class 12 board exams will begin from 1 February and end on 14 February, while Class 10 board exams will go on from 17 February to 24 February 2022

The exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board has been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) today, 20 November.

According to the schedule, Class 12 board exams will begin from 1 February and end on 14 February, while Class 10 board exams will go on from 17 February to 24 February 2022.

The practical examination for Class 12 will be conducted between 10 January to 20 January next year.

As per the official schedule, Class 12 exams re to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift, which is the morning shift, will commence at 9:30 am and end at 12:45 pm. The second shift will begin from 1:45 pm and ends at 5 pm.

Students can check the date sheet for Class 12 over here - https://drive.google.com/file/d/15VenYSKKbW5TJcHwbQ6raasZuywxkOTV/view

Candidates need to reach their respective exam halls 10 minutes prior to the exam time.

Candidates are also informed that an additional ‘cool off’ for 15 minutes before the start of the exam will be given to candidates to read the question paper thoroughly and to go through the paper details. Candidates are supposed to read the questions during this ‘cool off’ time and not write anything.

While all papers of Class 12 will be conducted according to the above mentioned timings, exams for NRB., MB Alt Eng, MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be held from 1:45 pm to 3.30 pm. These subjects will also be given a ‘cool off’ time but the duration of the exam for these subjects is 90 minutes only.

According to the Class 10 date sheet of BSEB, the Mathematics exam will be conducted on 17 February followed by Science on 18, Social Science on 19 and English on 21 February.

The Class 10 students will also have internal assessments for Science and Social Science subjects where students will earn marks on the basis of the projects they have submitted for the assessment.

The results of the internal assessment will be submitted by schools to the BSEB by 25 January 2022.