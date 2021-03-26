Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: BSEB declares Intermediate result; alternative websites to check score
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 | If the official website for Bihar Intermediate result is unavailable, students need not worry as there are several alternative ways available to check scores
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 | The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the Intermediate or Class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, reports said.
Students who appeared in the exam can check their score on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
With over 13.65 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 Board exams this year, the official website has gone responsive. However, students need not worry as there are several alternative ways available to check scores.
Students can still check their score by entering their details in the widget below.
Alternative websites
Students can also check their result directly by clicking here or by visiting onlinebseb.in and bsebssresult.com. Follow the below steps to check your score
How to check result via SMS
To check Bihar Board Intermediate result via SMS, follow the below steps:
Step 1: Type a text message in BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER format
Step 2: Send this message to 56263
Step 3: You will receive your result in a reply
Once the official website is back online, follow these steps to check score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 1: Go to the website of the Board and click on the “Bihar Intermediate Result 2021” link on the homepage.
Step 2: Fill in the details, including your stream, roll number, date of birth and others required.
Step 3: A new window will open displaying your results.
Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.
The examinations for the academic year 2020-21 were conducted from 1 to 13 February. The evaluation process for the Class 12 answer sheets was conducted from 5 March to 19 March.
Meanwhile, according to a report on News18, the BSEB is likely to declare the Class 10 or matriculation results by early April.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
BSEB matric and intermediate exam results likely to be declared in April; check details on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Reports say that the board has extended the evaluation deadline for intermediate exams till 19 March, while the class 10 evaluation will be wrapped up by 24 March
Bihar Board likely to announce Class 12 results this week on onlinebseb.in
The report added that the evaluation process for the Class 12 answer sheets was conducted from 5 March to 19 March
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 Declared Updates: 78.04% students clear exam; commerce stream records highest pass percentage
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The pass percentage of the commerce stream has remained the highest just like last year. This year, of all the students who took the exam in commerce stream 91.48 percent passed followed arts in which 77.9 percent students passed and 76.28 in science stream.