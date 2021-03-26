Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: BSEB declares Intermediate result; alternative websites to check score

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 | If the official website for Bihar Intermediate result is unavailable, students need not worry as there are several alternative ways available to check scores

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 | The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the Intermediate or Class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, reports said.

Students who appeared in the exam can check their score on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

With over 13.65 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 Board exams this year, the official website has gone responsive. However, students need not worry as there are several alternative ways available to check scores.

Students can still check their score by entering their details in the widget below.

Alternative websites



Students can also check their result directly by clicking here or by visiting onlinebseb.in and bsebssresult.com. Follow the below steps to check your score

How to check result via SMS

To check Bihar Board Intermediate result via SMS, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Type a text message in BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER format

Step 2: Send this message to 56263

Step 3: You will receive your result in a reply

Once the official website is back online, follow these steps to check score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 1: Go to the website of the Board and click on the “Bihar Intermediate Result 2021” link on the homepage.

Step 2: Fill in the details, including your stream, roll number, date of birth and others required.

Step 3: A new window will open displaying your results.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The examinations for the academic year 2020-21 were conducted from 1 to 13 February. The evaluation process for the Class 12 answer sheets was conducted from 5 March to 19 March.

Meanwhile, according to a report on News18, the BSEB is likely to declare the Class 10 or matriculation results by early April.