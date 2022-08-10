Big success, say Kashmir police after gunning down 3 LeT terrorists, including wanted Lateef Rather, in Budgam encounter

An encounter broke out in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in wee hours on Wednesday. Police said three terrorists of LeT (TRF), including terrorist Lateef Rather, were trapped

Srinagar: All the three LeT terrorists hiding at Waterhail in the Kahnsahib area in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have been neutralised. "Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Three Lashkar terrorists, including most wanted Lateef Rather gunned down in Budgam encounter

Calling it a "big success" for Kashmir Police, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, "Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. A big success for us."

The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said that three terrorists of LeT (TRF), including terrorist Lateef Rather, were trapped in the ongoing encounter in Budgam district.

A police spokesman said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of the district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

The police spokesman said that the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces, leading to a gunfight.

Lateef Rather is involved in several civilian killings including that of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

Both Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, and Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV actor, were shot dead in May by unidentified terrorists.

With inputs from agencies

