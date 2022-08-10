Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF), including notorious Lateef Rather, are trapped in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

"Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather have been trapped in the ongoing encounter. Rather is involved in several civilian killings including that of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir.

#UPDATE | Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. He is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/aEiFEEgRU0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Kashmir Zone police informed about the encounter in a Twitter message saying, "#Encounter has started at Waterhail area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the revenue department, and Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV actor, were both killed in May by unidentified terrorists.

