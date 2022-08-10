Three LeT terrorists trapped in encounter in J&K's Budgam, say police
Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF), including notorious Lateef Rather, are trapped in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.
New Delhi: Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF), including notorious Lateef Rather, are trapped in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.
#UPDATE | Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. He is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/aEiFEEgRU0
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Kashmir Zone police informed about the encounter in a Twitter message saying, "#Encounter has started at Waterhail area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
#BudgamEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/lMowJOEuYv — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 9, 2022
Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the revenue department, and Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV actor, were both killed in May by unidentified terrorists.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Srinagar tense as thousands attend slain Hizbul militant Sajid Gir's funeral amid pro-freedom chants
Kashmir remained on edge after thousands attended the funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sajid Ahmed Gilkar in Srinagar on Wednesday
J&K security forces never lost focus from eliminating terrorists; more efforts needed to prevent local recruitment
The key to the winning formula is to neutralise far more terrorists than can be recruited in Jammu and Kashmir. That, coupled with effective outreach and quality governance, will ensure a peaceful future in the Valley.
Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; clashes ensue after civilians pelt stones at security forces
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, a day after three unidentified militants were killed in the state's Budgam district. According to reports, local residents began to pelt stones at the security forces after the militants were killed in Shopian's Zainapora area. Several civilians are believed to have been injured in the clashes that ensued.