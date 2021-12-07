BHUET 2021: Final answer key released by NTA on bhuet.nta.nic.in; check direct links here

The BHU had conducted the examination for admission to Post-Graduate (PET) and undergraduate (UET) courses of the university. The exam was conducted in the Hybrid (tablets), Computer Based Test (CBT), Pen and Paper (OMR based) modes

The final answer key of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA has released the answer key for OMR-based and CBT exams. Applicants can check the BHUET answer keys 2021 by visiting the official website of BHU - https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

Here’s how to download the BHUET Final Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website of BHU - https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the link for the ‘BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 that is given on the main page

A PDF file will open which contains the BHUET answer key

Check and download the BHUET Final Answer Key 2021

Keep a hard copy of BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 for further need

Below are the direct links of CBT / OMR based tests to help candidates get quick access to the Final Answer Key 2021

Direct link to download OMR based answer key

https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=17&LangId=P

Direct link to download CBT based answer key

https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=18&LangId=P

The BHUET 2021 for the academic session 2021-22 was held from 28 to 30 September and 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9 October. The BHU had conducted the examination for admission to Post-Graduate (PET) and undergraduate (UET) courses of the university. The exam was conducted in the Hybrid (tablets), Computer Based Test (CBT), Pen and Paper (OMR based) modes.

In November, the exam testing authority had released BHU UET and PET results 2021. Candidates were allowed to download their scorecards through the official website from 22 November using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The marks of the candidates were used to prepare the BHU merit list for admissions. Applicants who were shortlisted through the entrance test were called in by the varsity for completing the admission formalities.

The NTA had also released the provisional BHUET answer key on 3 November, giving candidates an opportunity to raise challenges against the answer key. The final answer key was prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the applicants.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to check the official website of BHUET regularly.

