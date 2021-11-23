BHU Admissions 2021: NTA releases scorecards for UET and PET 2021; check direct link here

In case of any discrepancy in the scorecards or any issues in downloading the BHU scorecards, candidates need to contact the NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000.

The scorecards of the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) entrance tests of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download their BHU UET and PET 2021 scorecards by visiting the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to check BHU UET, PET 2021 scorecards:

― Visit the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the BHU UET and PET scorecards that are given on the main page

― Enter the needed details such as your date of birth and application number to login

― The BHU entrance test scorecards will appear on your screen

― Save and download a copy of the BHU scorecard for future use

Direct link for BHU UET, PET 2021 scorecards: http://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/BHU-auth-21

The scorecards will not be sent by post to the applicants, as per the official notice. In case of any discrepancy in the scorecards or any issues in downloading the BHU scorecards, candidates need to contact the NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000.

The marks obtained by the candidates will be used to prepare the BHU merit list. Shortlisted applicants will be called in for the process of document verification and fee payment for completing the admission formalities.

The NTA had earlier announced that results were supposed to be out by November end. The BHU UET and PET 2021 exams were held on 28 and 30 September, as well on 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 October this year. The exams were held in OMR-based mode, Hybrid (tablets) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) modes.

The NTA had also released the provisional answer key of the BHU PET and UET exams on 3 November, giving applicants an opportunity to raise challenges against the answer key till 5 November. A fee of Rs 200 was charged by the authorities for every challenge raised by the candidates.

The final answer key would be prepared according to the revised answer key and the results were declared after that.