Bhaderwah communal tension: MoS Jitendra Singh appeals heads of two communities to sort out issue, maintain harmony

Curfew was clamped in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah in Doda district and the adjoining Kishtwar district in view of communal tension that spread over some controversial social media post

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he was disturbed by the "unpleasant" situation that developed in Bhaderwah on Thursday evening and appealed to the elders and heads of the communities to sit together to sort out the issue and maintain harmony.

Curfew was clamped in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town in Doda district and the adjoining Kishtwar district in view of communal tension that spread on Thursday evening over some controversial social media post.

Army has been called in Bhaderwah town to conduct flag march and as a precautionary measure, all internet services were suspended in Chenab Valley comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

"I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for," Jitendra Singh tweeted.

I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in #Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 10, 2022

The Union Minister further said that he is in constant touch with DC Doda Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar.

"DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation," he added.

known for. Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation.

2/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 10, 2022

News agency PTI mentioned officials saying that tension spread in the Bhaderwah area on Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Also Read: Curfew imposed, internet services suspended in Jammu's Bhaderwah after communal tension, Army deployed

Hate speeches against Nupur Sharma were allegedly delivered from a mosque. In another incident, someone uploaded an objectionable post on social media triggering further tension.

Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media. Cops said that they have been keeping a close watch on the situation and have registered a case over the alleged inflammatory speeches. People in the town have be warned against taking the law into their own hands.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, meanwhile, said that the situation in the area was peaceful.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.