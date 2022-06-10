Curfew imposed, internet services suspended in Jammu's Bhaderwah after communal tension, Army deployed

According to police, the communal tension broke out in the area following a purported video showing instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah

Curfew has been imposed and the Army has been called in to conduct a flag march in Bhaderwah town in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir as tension spread in the area Thursday evening over some controversial social media posts.

According to news agency ANI, police informed that the communal tension broke out in the area following a purported video showing instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah.

Internet Services have also been suspended to maintain peace, law and order in the Bhaderwah town.

The police have been keeping a close watch on the situation and have registered a case over the alleged inflammatory speeches. People in the town have be warned against taking the law into their own hands.

"Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of communal tension," news agency PTI quoted an official saying.

Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure peace. As per reports, inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media.

"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah," the official said.

With inputs from agencies

