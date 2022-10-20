Bengaluru: Heavy rains continue to lash most parts of Karnataka, leaving capital life in Bengaluru out of gear. Thunderstorm and showers in the IT hub late on Wednesday resulted in waterlogging, damage of vehicles and property, and traffic congestions.

Videos and images shared on social media show how heavy overnight rains threw normal life in Bengaluru out of gear. Notably, the heavy downpour lashed the city a little over a month after flooding on 7 September.

On Thursday, several streets were submerged under water, trees were uprooted and many vehicles were damaged following overnight rains.

According to the meteorological department, Bengaluru is expected to have a cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature will be somewhere around 20 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times is very likely over the next 24 hours.

Bengaluru rains: Yellow alert for next 5 days

It appears that Bengaluru will have a rainy Diwali this year with the IMD issuing yellow alert for the city and saying that showers will continue till 23 October.

The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru rain forecast for today, 20 October

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted heavy rainfall in the RR Nagar, Bommanahalli and south zones on Thursday.

The department has also forecasted ‘Widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning’ over regions under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits for Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru received 60.5 mm of rainfall. Notably, since the start of the month (October), there has been 311.5 mm of rainfall and the city has recorded 1,795.5 mm of rain showers till now this year.

Bengaluru rains and damages

Waterlogging was reported in areas including Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Double Road, Indiranagar, Seshadripuram and in some localities near K R Puram.

Videos of Bengaluru rains are circulating widely on social media. One such clip showed motorcycles getting washed away in Shivajinagar.

Condition of Sultanpet Main Road after an half hour rain pic.twitter.com/32wY5MgG6q — NEMICHAND (@nbsankhlecha) October 18, 2022

When the monsoons unleash nature's fury, the situation in low lying parts of many Indian cities becomes like this:#bengalururains#NammaBengaluru #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/1giyo2wqID — Tintin (@tintinandsnowy3) October 20, 2022

Bengaluru Metro's retaining wall in Sheshadripuram collapsed and damaged cars and bikes while waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses led to traffic jams.

Bengaluru, last month, experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which affected normalcy in several areas of the city.

Bengaluru officegoers demand work from home

Affected by rains, waterlogging, traffic snarls, officegoers in IT hub of India took to social media to express their demanded of a permanent work from home.

"Wfh till summer pls, it's impossible to travel at this point," wrote a Twitter user.

Wfh till summer pls, it's impossible to travel at this point#bengalururains — Raghu (@en_kirikiri_pa) October 20, 2022

Another said, "Just shift to work from home permanently and leave the city. It can’t take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well."

Just shift to WFH permanently and leave the city. It cant take so many people. Let nature heal. WFH is better for the environment as well. #bengalururains — Amit Saurabh (@AmitSaurab) October 19, 2022

A user said, "If companies are so petty that they don't want to give us WFH then at least give us accommodation & food in company building itself. Spare us from Bengaluru rains & flooded roads. This is unprecedented rains & has proven that #Bengaluru is not ready for this!"

If companies are so petty that they don't want to give us #WFH then at least give us accommodation & food in company building itself. Spare us from #bangalorerains & flooded roads.

This is unprecedented rains & has proven that #Bengaluru is not ready for this! #bangalorerains — Peak Bangalore (@PeakBangalore) October 20, 2022

