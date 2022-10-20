Power cuts in Bengaluru till 22 October; check names and timings of affected areas

Bengaluru: The IT hub of India, Bengaluru, which is reeling under waterlogging post overnight heavy rain showers on Wednesday will now witness power outages till October 22. Electricity supply will be disrupted from Thursday to Saturday this week as both BESCOM and the KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) will be carrying out maintenance works between 10 am and 4 pm.

If you are residing in Bengaluru, see the list below to know if there will be a power cut in your area and if so, on which day.

Bengaluru power cut: Thursday, October 20

BESCOM divisions affected – Ramanagara, HSR Layout, Kengeri, Jalahalli, Peenya Division, Bagalakunte, Dasarahalli, Shetty Halli, Soldevanahalli and Tiptur.

Affected areas

Gomathi and surrounding installations, Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, Kudulu, Jakkasandra, Kaikondanahalli, Somasundarapalya, Hosapalya, Koramanagala, AGBG Layout, Janapriya Heights, Chikkasandra, Acharya College, Bagalagunte, Tumkur Main Road, Pipe Line Road, MEI Layout, Marie Gold, Garison Engineering, Sidedahalli Main Road, R R Layout, Mayasandra, Shettigondanahali, Manichenduru, Shettigondanahalli.

Other areas which will face power outage are – Tuyalahalli, Vadavanaghatta, Soravanahalli, Kandagallu, Shyagale, Goniwada, Kodihalli and surrounding of Shyagale Village, Honnur, Basavanalu, Malleshattihalli, Kadajji, Avaragere, Anagodu, Bethur, Putaganalu, Igooru, Chikkanahalli, Rampura, Anekonda, Mahaveera, Ravi, Goshale, Lingadahalli and Stp Avaragere Industry and surrounding area.

Maintenance work will also be carried out at Avaragere, Mellekatte, Kadajji, Thyavanige, Arehalli, Kariganuru, Kattalgere, Doddagatta, Nalkudure, Navilehal, Kabbala, Chowluru, Chikkachallur, Oblapura, T N Kote, Melukote, Doddchalluru, Doddagollarahatti, Hullikatte, Chowluru Gate, Vishvanatha Pura, Choluru, Allapura, Oblapura, Chikkachallur, Obanahlli, Doddabeeranahalli, Doddachallur areas.

Bengaluru power cut: Friday, October 21, Friday

BESCOM divisions affected – Ramanagara, Whitefield, Additional East Shivajinagar division and Tiptur.

Affected Areas – KIADB first Phase Industrial Area, Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara,beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Rangegowdanadoddi, Lakshmisagara, 66/11 Kv Lines Of Bevoor, Dashawara, Sankalagere, Solar Power Plant, Vishweshwariah Industrial area, Asraya Layout, Green Domain Layout, Brigade Metropolis Apartments, Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christ Jayanthi College, Bilishivale.

Other areas to face power outage include – Asha Township, Aishwarya L/o, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, B D S Garden, Kothnoor, Patel Ramaiah L/o, Anjanappa L/o, Csi Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen L/o, Kanakashree L/o, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Appt, Heremath L/o, Trinity Fortune, Mycle School, Bhk Industries, Janakiram L/o, Vaddarapalya, Anugraha L/o, Cauvery L/o atma Vidhya Nagar Byrathi Village.

Maintenance work will also affect power supply in Krc, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu L/o, Sangam Encleve, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra L/o, Thimme Gowda L/o, Richs Garden, Andra Colony, Manjunatha Nagar, Hormavu Bbmp Gos, Agara Grama, Agara Panchayithi, A K R School, New Millenium School, Patalamma Temple Road, Raju L/o, Prakash Garden, Lakkamma L/o, Cristian College Road, Devanayakanahalli, Kadehalli, K Bevinahalli, Dabbeghatta, Hallada Hosahalli, B Pura, Mavinakere, 66/11kv Sub-station Avaragere, Mallekatte, Kadajji, Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Saraswathi Layout, some 11 Kv Feeders of Harappnahalli Station, Hindsghatta, Yalladakere, Arishinagundi, Chigalikatte, Somerehally, Mavinamadu areas and S L R Factory.

Bengaluru power cut: Friday, October 22

BESCOM division affected – Ramanagara, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Jalahalli and Chandapura.

Affected areas – KIADB first Phase Industrial Area, R T Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Cholanagar, Outer Ring Road, Kariyappa Layout, Asharam Road, 1st Block Anand Nagar, Gudappa Reddy Layout, Hebbal, Jaymahal 1st Block Nandi Durga, Marappa Garden, J C Nagar, Millers Road, Malleshwaram, Dollars Colony, Nagashettyhalli, New Bel Road, Devinagara, M S R Industrial Estate

Other areas include – Sanjaynagara, IISC L/o, BSNL, ISRO, L G Halli, Koltze Patel B Apartment, Aadhar Building, Chikkamaranahalli, Suryanagar and surrounding area, Chandapura, Hale Chandapura, Neraluru, Keerthi Layout, Muthanalluru and surrounding areas feeding from Chandpura station, Hosakallahalli, Halekallahalli, Balenahalli, Ramajogihalli, Kuradihalli and surrounding areas.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.