BEL Recruitment 2020: Applications for 60 Project Engineer posts open; apply at bel-india.in by 26 Aug

BEL Recruitment 2020: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list that will be prepared based on the aggregate percentage secured by them in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg and work experience.

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting online applications for recruitment of 60 posts of Project Engineers. Candidates can apply on the official website — bel-india.in — by 26 August.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, those applying for the posts should be below the age of 28 years.

They should have completed a full time (4 years) B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering course in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication/Communication/Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Instrumentation/Medical Electronics/Medical Instrumentation.

A report by Careers 360 said that candidates must also have two years of work experience. General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list that will be prepared based on the aggregate percentage secured by them in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg and work experience.

The recruitment notification said that 75 percent marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored by candidates, 10 percent will be for relevant work experience.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview which will comprise of 15 percent marks.

Those finalised will be engaged for an initial period of 2 years, which may be extended for another couple of years based on the requirement of the project and individual performance.

Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000 per month for the first year and Rs 40,000 for the second year. In the event of extension of contract, the remuneration shall be Rs 45,000 for third year and Rs 50,000 for the fourth year.

To check other details of BEL recruitment 2020 for project engineer posts click here.

How to apply:

Step 1: Go to the link - online.cbexams.com

Step 2: Click on Login for Registered Candidates.

Step 3: If you have not registered, press on New Registration button.

Step 4: Complete the online application form and press submit.