BEL Recruitment 2021: Applications for 30 trainee engineer posts open on bel-india.in; check details here
The initial posting will be in Bengaluru, but candidates will also be required to travel extensively throughout India for various field activities
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced the recruitment drive for 30 posts of trainee engineers for its Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis only.
Although the initial posting will be in Bengaluru, candidates will be required to travel extensively throughout India for different field activities. Hence, it is advised that aspirants who are willing to travel should apply by visiting the official website bel-india.in. The last date to register is 21 May.
Vacancy details:
Unreserved - 12
OBC - 8
SC - 4
ST - 3
EWS - 3
Of the total vacancies, 3 percent are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PWD).
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:
1. Visit https://www.bel-india.in/
2. Go to the ‘Careers’ and click on the ‘Recruitments-Advertisements’ section
3. On the new page, click on ‘Please click here to apply’
4. Fill the application form after reading all the instructions carefully
5. Upload all the documents and digital signature. Click on preview and then submit
7. Now, pay the fee. Save a copy
8. If required, take a printout
To directly apply, click here.
Eligibility criteria:
1. A candidate must not be more than 25 years of age. However, for SC/ST applicants there is a 5 years relaxation. For OBC candidates, it is 3 years and for PWD candidates having a minimum of 40 percent disability, the relaxation is 10 years
2. He/she must have completed a full-time BE/BTech course from a recognised university
3. Aspirants should have at least one of these engineering disciplines as a subject at the graduation level: Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ E&T/Telecommunication
4. He/she should have at least 6 months of industry experience
Initially, candidates will be selected for one year but the contract can be extended up to three years. As per the notification, only those aspirants are eligible to apply who have industrial experience. People with the academy, research work, or teaching experience will not be entertained.
