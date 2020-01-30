Being framed, don’t trust UP police, says Kafeel Khan after STF unit arrests him in Mumbai over remarks at anti-CAA stir a month ago

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai airport late Wednesday night, for making alleged inflammatory statements at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last month.

The UP STF arrested Kafeel with the help of Mumbai Police at the airport when he arrived to attend anti-CAA protests in the city, an official told PTI.

On Thursday, ANI quoted Khan as saying that the Uttar Pradesh police was trying to "frame" him. "I was given a clean chit in Gorakhpur children death case, now they are trying to frame me again," Khan told ANI. He further requested the Maharashtra government to let him stay in the state as he did not "trust" the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Officials of the UP STF arrested Dr Kafeel Khan in a case which was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) of Indian Penal Code. Our police team helped our UP counterparts on their request," said an official from Mumbai Police.

He claimed that Khan had made inflammatory statements on 12 December last year during the protest near Bab-e-Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of more than 600 students. The official also alleged that the Gorakhpur doctor had made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The FIR against Khan mentions that Swaraj India's president Yogendra Yadav was also present during the speech at AMU.

Following the arrest in the case, Khan was taken to the Sahar Police Station and after completing formalities he will be taken to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand, the official said.

Khan, a paediatrician, had come to the limelight in 2017 when a controversy broke out after the death of over 60 children in less than a week at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.