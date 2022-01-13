'Be alert but don't panic': PM Modi's message to chief ministers on COVID-19 situation

The prime minister said that compared to previous variants Omicron is rapidly spreading and it's more transmissible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, holding an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the COVID-19 situation, asked them to be alert but not to panic.

The meeting was held via vide0-conference in the wake of steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the wake of emergence of Omicron variant.

Speaking at meeting with the Chief Ministers. https://t.co/VDA7WeB7UA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

India added 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. In the same time, the country also logged in a whopping 84,825 recoveries. India’s COVID-19 tally as of date stands at 3,60,70,510. The country also saw 442 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 4,84,655. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 percent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country recorded 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

"Omicron is infecting many more people than other variants. We don’t have to panic. Our alertness should not go down. He added that most world experts say be it any variant, the vaccine is the best weapon to fight it. He said India has to go for 100% vaccination through Har Ghar Dastak campaign," Modi said.

The prime minister said that compared to previous variants Omicron is rapidly spreading and it's more transmissible. He added that the health experts were assessing the situation and it was clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic.

As per News18 the prime minister said, "We have to see to it that any strategy should ensure that there is the least impact on economic activity and livelihoods of common people. Hence we have to focus on local containment along with effective home isolation treatment."

"Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Center & states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too," said Modi.

As per an ANI report, Manipur chief minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that he was in a video conference chaired by the prime minister to discuss issues pertaining to the emerging situation of COVID-19 in the country.

"I sincerely appeal all to follow COVID appropriate behaviours and help keep covid-19 away," he added.

The prime minister had on 9 January chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country via video-conference.

Modi had stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

According to a report by ANI, the Delta variant was the major cause of coronavirus infection in children's COVID-19 cases during the second wave in India, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study.

ICMR scientists say that a sample of 583 corona-infected children was studied between March and June 2021. During this, genome sequencing of each sample was done and it was seen which forms of the virus are more common in children aged 0 to 18 years. In this, samples of 16 COVID-infected children have been taken from hospitals in Delhi and NCR.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.