India sees 2,47,417 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest ever in the last eight months

The daily positivity rate has climbed up to 13.11 percent while the weekly positivity rate is now at 10.80 percent. The Omicron variant count has also risen to 5,488, a jump from 4,868

India added 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. In the same time, the country also logged in a whopping 84,825 recoveries.

India’s COVID-19 tally as of date stands at 3,60,70,510. The country also saw 442 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 4,84,655.

A comparison of previous day’s daily cases with today’s shows a 27 percent jump and according to the data provided by the health ministry, this is the first time in nearly eight months that the daily count has surpassed the two-lakh mark.

The active cases comprise 3.08 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.59 percent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 percent.

The number of Omicron cases in the country has also risen to 5,488, a jump from yesterday’s 4,868.

The health ministry also stated that 17,61,900 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day. Meanwhile, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 154.61 crore.

On Wednesday, the Union government said that as many as 300 districts in the country were reporting a weekly COVID case positivity of more than 5 percent.

In Maharashtra, which saw 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday — a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago — the health department said it is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients this month-end or in the first week of February.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday cautioned that the coronavirus curve in the state is not flattening despite a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the last couple of days.

Delhi reported 27,561 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is a 29 percent rise over the cases in the last 24 hours and the most number of cases in a day since April. The positivity rate has touched 26 percent, which is the highest in seven months.

With inputs from agencies

