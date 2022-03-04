Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Apply for over 100 Specialist Officer posts, check details here

Candidates must note that their place of posting will be depending on Bank’s requirement and they will be placed at any of its offices or branches across the country

The Bank of Baroda has started the online registration process for recruitment to Specialist Officers posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of the bank - bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the Specialist Officers posts is 24 March, 2022.

Here’s how to apply for the Specialist Officers post

Go to the official portal of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in

On the home page, go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab

Then, press ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda’

Select the Specialist Officer post, fill the application form and upload the requested documents

Pay the Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022 application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022 application form for future reference

Here’s a direct link to apply for the Specialist Officers post.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test (for positions at Sr. No. 1, 6 and 7 for Fraud Risk Management and Corporate Credit), Psychometric Test, followed by the Group Discussion/ or Interview Round.

Application Fee

General/ EWS/OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Women and SC/ST/PWD category candidates are required to pay Rs 100.

Candidates must note that their place of posting will be depending on Bank’s requirement and they will be placed at any of its Offices or Branches across the country.

With this recruitment drive the Bank is aiming to fill a total of 105 vacancies, of which, 15 vacancies are reserved for the post of Manager – Digital Fraud, 15 posts are for Credit Officer SMG/SIV, 8 for Credit - Export / Import Business SMG/SIV, 25 for Credit Officer MMG/SIII, 12 vacancies are for the post of Credit - Export / Import Business MMG/SIII, 15 for (Corporate Credit Department) and 15 for Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager.

Candidates are requested to check the official notice for details regarding educational qualification, age limit, pay scale etc.

Check the official notice here.

For more information, visit the official website of the bank - bankofbaroda.in.

