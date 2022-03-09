Balloon seller in Kerala becomes model after photos go viral on social media; check post here

Identified as Kisbu, the young girl was spotted by photographer Arjun Krishnan while she was selling balloons near a temple

With the advancement of social media, many people have become sensations overnight from just one post or image. The same happened recently with a street hawker from Kerala, who became famous after her photos of her makeover went viral.

Identified as Kisbu, the young girl was spotted by photographer Arjun Krishnan while she was selling balloons near a temple. He clicked some photos of her and later posted them on his personal Instagram handle.

Within a short span of time, one of the photos went viral and led to Kisbu starring in a photoshoot.

While speaking to NDTV, photographer Krishnan said that he spotted Kisbu selling balloons at Kerala's Andalur Kavu festival on 17 January. After being struck by her grace and beauty, the photographer quickly took out his camera and clicked a few pictures of the teenager.

Krishnan later walked up to Kisbu's mother and showed them some of the photos he had clicked. Check out the image here:

The family was delighted to see the photos. Soon after the photos went viral on social media, someone got in touch with Kisbu and her family for a makeover and ad shoot, as per a report in India Today. After getting permission from Kisbu's family for a photo shoot, famous makeup artist Remya Prajul began working on the teenager's transformation. The makeover began at 4:00 am with the teen being given a manicure, pedicure and facial. Prajul made to explain each step of the makeover and ensure that Kisbu was comfortable with it. For the photo shoot, Kisbu wore a traditional kasavu saree with gold jewellery. Take a look at some of her photos here:

After pictures from the shoot were shared by Arjun Krishnan on Instagram, the images received an overwhelming response from users across the country. Many people praised the photographs and were stunned by the teen's grace and beauty.

This is not the first time when the internet has led to a normal person becoming a famous model almost overnight. Recently, a labourer from Kerala also found fame through social media. Mammikka, who hailed from Kerala's Kozhikode district, made headlines for his makeover after he posed as a model for a local brand.

