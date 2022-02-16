60-year-old Kerala labourer turns into a model; watch stunning transformation here

Mammikka got noticed after a local photographer shared his pictures on social media. The photographer later gave him a makeover

A saga of a 60-year-old daily-wage labourer who modelled for a wedding suit brand in Kerala’s Kozhikode has recently gone viral. Labourer-turned-model, Mammikka became an overnight sensation after a video clip of his transformation journey was shared online.

It all started after photographer Shareek Vayalil shared Mammikka’s earlier photo on social media. After receiving positive feedback, he decided to do a professional photoshoot of the elderly. The photographer also gave the man a sleek makeover ahead of the photoshoot.

The transformation video of Mammikka, which was shared by Vayalil on Instagram, shows the elderly man‘s makeover journey and his stylish photoshoot.

The video begins with Mammikka walking in a lungi and a faded shirt carrying vegetables. The video then cuts to show his transformation. Mammikka is seen undergoing a haircut followed by trimming of the beard and a few other salon treatments. The clip ends with the 60-year-old man posing for pictures in style.

While talking to The Indian Express, Vayalil said that Mammikka is his neighbour and a close friend. According to the photographer, people from across the country as well abroad contacted and congratulated him. “We received rave reviews from Mammika’s wide network of friends. The clip went viral beyond my expectations,” he said.

Shareek Vayalil, who also owns a wedding suit store, decided to feature Mammikka as a model for the advertisement of his company's wedding suits.

“Our friends or native people usually pose as a model for our advertisements on billboards. This time, we chose Mammika,” he added. The video clip was shot in Hylite Business park.

As per MoneyControl, the 60-year-old man has now decided to try his hands in modelling apart from his profession as a daily-wage labourer. He also has an Instagram account now where he shares his photographs.

