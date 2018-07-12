Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Baby-selling racket in Ranchi: Missionaries of Charity says action being taken to ascertain truth

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 20:08:58 IST

Kolkata/Ranchi: A day after the Jharkhand Police claimed to have rescued the third child allegedly "sold" by a Ranchi shelter home run by Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC), the order's headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday said it stood by its earlier statement that necessary action was being taken to find out the truth. "We have nothing more to add. As stated earlier, the MoC is looking into the charges against the accused employees in Jharkhand with all seriousness. We will take every necessary action to find out the truth," Sunita Kumar, spokesperson of the organisation, told PTI.

The shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity at Jail Road in Ranchi. Reuters

The shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity at Jail Road in Ranchi. Reuters

"The MoC will refrain from giving any more interviews on this matter now," she said. The order had, on 6 July, said such alleged incidents "went totally against the values and ethics espoused by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC), the nuns and its founder and was shocking for everyone in the organisation".

Kumar, in the 6 July statement, had said the MoC had stopped giving children for adoption three years ago and had never asked for money from the adopting parents. Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta had on Wednesday said four children were allegedly "sold" by the MoC shelter home, "Nirmal Hriday", in Ranchi and the third child was rescued on Wednesday from Simdega.

A few persons were detained for questioning in this regard, he had said, adding that the search for the fourth child was on. The police had said they came to know about the child "sold" in Simdega after questioning two persons arrested in this connection.

The four babies were "sold" from the shelter home over the last one year, the police had said, adding that all the three rescued babies were sent to another shelter home. Kumar said the MoC was aware of the tweets by a Catholic Bishops organisation yesterday that a "deliberate attempt" was being made to "malign" the order, but refused to comment on it.

"This is a deliberate attempt to malign one of the world's and India's most loved institutions, Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity. The truth will come out," Catholic Church India, the twitter handle of Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, the secretary general of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, had tweeted. "The sisters of MoC are simple innocent sisters who cannot match the manipulations of the crooked," Mascarenhas had said.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 20:08 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores