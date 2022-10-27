Azam Khan, leader of Akhilesh Yadav's SP, gets 3 years in jail for 2019 hate speech against Yogi Adityanath
Azam Khan was convicted by a special MP-MLA court of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 hate speech case. The case was registered against him at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2,000 in hate speech case against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in 2019.
Earlier in the day, Khan was convicted by a special MP-MLA court of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 hate speech case. The case was registered against him at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019.
Khan in 2019 had allegedly made provocative remarks against Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.
Also Read: Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case by Rampur court in UP
Khan is a senior leader of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and is currently a legislator from Rampur.
The SP leader is now likely to lose his membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as he has been now sentenced to three years in jail.
As per the Supreme Court’s July 10, 2013 judgment, if any MLA, MLC or MP is convicted in a criminal case and gets imprisonment of minimum two years then he/she loses membership of the house with immediate effect.
Azam Khan has been charged in more than 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy and theft. He was arrested in 2020 and had been in jail for 27 months in multiple cases filed against him. He was released earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail.
With inputs from agencies
