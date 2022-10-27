Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case by Rampur court in UP
Case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been convicted by special MP-MLA court of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in the 2019 hate speech case.
The case was registered against Akhilesh Yadav’s senior party leader at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.
Will Azam Khan lose power as minister?
Azam Khan is a parliamentarian from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and he is likely to lose power just as any other MLA, MLC or MP who are convicted in a criminal case and gets imprisonment of minimum two years.
The Supreme Court in its judgment on July 10, 2013, said that if any MLA, MLC or MP is convicted in a criminal case and gets imprisonment of minimum two years then he/she loses membership of the house with immediate effect.
Azam Khan has been charged in more than 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy and theft. He was arrested in 2020 and had been in jail for 27 months in multiple cases filed against him. He is now released on bail.
With inputs from agencies
