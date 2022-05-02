At Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, Indians dance to beat of drums, give grand welcome to PM Modi in Germany

Upon his arrival, PM Modi met the Indian community, including children, in who were waiting for the prime minister since 4 am at Hotel Adlon Kempinski

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Berlin, on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, received a warn welcome by the Indian diaspora in Germany. At the Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, colours and diversity of India ere on display as the members of the Indian community greeted PM Modi in the German capital earlier in the day.

The spectacular show in Brandenburg Gate saw performers beating drums in rhythmic synchronicity and what left everyone spellbound was a flag-bearer skipping to the beats with a saffron flag.

The diaspora organised dance and other cultural programmes to greet the Prime Minister. "The colours and diversity of India are on display at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted along with some pictures of the colourful cultural event.

Another tweet read, "A flavour of India at the Brandenburg Gate! Have a look…"

"It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi tweeted after his arrival in Berlin.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi met the Indian community, including children, in who were waiting for the prime minister since 4 am at Hotel Adlon Kempinski. Seeing the PM walking in the hall, they started chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

PM Modi praised an Indian-origin boy, Ashutosh, who sang a patriotic song for him. "Shaabash (well done)," he told the boy.

A little girl, Manya Mishra, presented the Prime Minister his portrait. He took a picture with Manya and also signed the portrait for her. She said it was a wonderful experience for her to meet Prime Minister Modi. "He signed the painting I made of him," she added.

The community members were excited to have such a close encounter with him. "We reached here at 4 o’clock in the morning," one person said, another said, "He has done so much for the country in the last eight years. Very excited to meet him in person here."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there are around 2.03 lakh Indian passport holders and Indian-origin people (about 1.60 lakh NRIs/Indian Passport holders and around 43,000 PIOs) in Germany. The Indian diaspora mainly consists of professionals, researchers and scientists, businessmen, nurses and students.

