Assembly Elections 2022: UP sees 62.82% turnout, Uttarakhand and Goa register 61% and 78.94% polling

Sanquelim in Goa witnessed the highest percentage of voters' turnout of 89.64 per cent across all three states

The highly-anticipated single-phase polling for Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly elections concluded on 6 pm Monday while the game is far from over in Uttar Pradesh, which witnessed its second-phase polls.

According to the Election Commission figures, till 8 pm Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa witnessed a voter turnout of 62.82 per cent, 61 percent and 78.94 per cent respectively

Goa witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Local Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, which tied up with TMC, and the Goa Forward Party, which stitched an alliance with Congress, are also in the fray against the ruling BJP. The NCP and Shiv Sena have also fielded candidates.

On the other hand, in Uttarakhand, known for its political instability, BJP is looking to retain its power, while Congress seeks to make a comeback. AAP on the other hand is looking to change history by winning the mandate for the first time.

While voters queued up across these states to exercise their franchise, political leaders continued on the campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kanpur Dehat, Yogi Adityanath in Hathras, Mainpuri and Kanpur Dehat districts, Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav in Bundelkhand and JP Nadda in Barabanki district among others.

Uttar Pradesh

In the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections 62.22 per cent votes were polled in the state till 8 pm. At 69.31 per cent Saharanpur saw the highest voter turnout in the state and Shahjahanpur witnessed the lowest at 58.13 per cent. A turnout of 62.4 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the seven-phase Assembly polls on 10 February.

According to PTI, Additional Chief Election Officer Brahma Dev Ram Tiwari said polling in the state had been peaceful. The first two hours of polling saw few voters reaching polling booths owing to fog and cold conditions. But as the day progressed, more voters stepped out of their homes to cast their vote.

However, throughout the day political leaders blamed one another over irregularities. According to Times of India, Samajwadi Party urged the Election Commission to transfer IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh for allegedly forcing people to vote for her husband who was contesting the polls on a BJP ticket.

On the other hand, BSP candidate from Shahjahanpur Sarvesh Kumar alleged that police detained him on Sunday night at the behest of state minister Suresh Khanna and added that he was released after a complaint was made to the Election Commission.

Interestingly, People of two villages, Narau and Milaal Nangla, in Shekhupur Assembly constituency in Badaun district boycotted the polls over contaminated water supply, according to The Times of India.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is being conducted in seven phases with the third phase slated to be conducted on 20 February.

Goa

Nearly 79 per cent votes were polled in the country's smallest state till 6 pm. Sanquelim from where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting the elections witnessed the highest percentage of voters' turnout of 89.64 per cent followed by Bicholim with 87.84 per cent voter turnout. North and South Goa witnessed a voter turnout of 79.84 per cent and 78.15 per cent respectively.

According to The Times of India, tensions were reported in Benaulim after some of sitting MLA Churchill Alemao supporters tried to corner AAP candidate Venzy Viegas and in Rumdamol Housing Board following accusations of money distribution by one of the candidates.

Uttarakhand

Till 8 pm Uttarakhand reported a 61 per cent voter turnout. Haridwar saw the highest voter turnout of 69.15 per cent and Almora witnessed the lowest voter turn out of 51.51 per cent.

During the day, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya inspected the model polling booths in Nehru Colony and Hathi Barkala in Dehradun to see if COVID-19 protocols were being followed by voters and officials. On faulty EVMs at certain polling stations, she said they were immediately replaced.

In Uttarakhand polling began at 8 am and people were allowed to cast their votes only after wearing gloves. According to PTI, Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh, Yoga guru Ramdev, and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Brahmachari were among the first to cast their votes.

Results for the Assembly elections will be declared on 10 March.

With input from agencies

