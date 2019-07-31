Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Compartmental Result 2019 Declared: Class 10 scores available on sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Compartmental Result 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati announced the results of SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 compartmental 2019 exam on Tuesday (30 July).

Candidates who have appeared for Assam HSLC compartment examination can check their scores by logging on to the official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council held the Class 10 compartmental examination from 1 July to 6 July, in two shifts.

Steps to check Assam SEBA HSLC class 10 compartmental Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Class 10 Compartment exam result'

Step 3: Fill in all the required details including roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Earlier, the Assam board had declared the results of Class 10 board exam, in which a total of 3,42,691 students had appeared, on 15 May. Over 48,000 candidates had cleared the exam with first division.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Assam board's HSLC Class 10 board exams was 60.23 percent. Meghashree Borah from Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur stood first in the Class 10 exams with 594 marks out of 600.