Assam cops arrest another man linked with Al-Qaeda; suspect admits giving shelter to Bangladeshi terrorists in Guwahati

New Delhi: Assam Police have arrested another person named Ajmal Hussain linked with AQIS/ABT. superintendent of police (SP), Goalpara, VV Rakesh Reddy said Hussain has admitted giving shelter to Bangladeshi terrorists at his place in Guwahati and that he has undergone AQIS training.

He has been arrested in by Goalpara and Kamrup Metro police team during their joint operation. Hussain will be produced before court today.

Ajmal Hussain was arrested from Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati. As per the initial probe, Hussain was allegedly having links with a person named Mohammed Suman, who is said to be an active member of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Cops mentioned sources saying that Hussain joined the Ansarulla Bangla Team (ABT) and was later appointed head of its Guwahati module.

Objectionable literature and posters were recovered by the police from his residence in Guwahati.

On Wednesday, a madrassa in Bongaigaon district of the state was demolished by authorities for allegedly carrying out “Jihadi” activities.

CNN-News18 Bongaigaon SP, Swapnaneel Deka, saying: “We have found some incriminating documents while searching the madrasa. A logo suspected to be of AQIS, leaflets with jihadi literature have been found. This is in connection with the Goalpara module busted by Goalpara police recently, where accused jihadi Hafizur was arrested. Hafizur was working as a teacher in this madrassa.”

On Sunday, two people, identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, linked to AQIS and ABT were arrested in Barpeta district of Assam for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities.

On Friday, Goalpara district police had arrested Hafizur Rahman Mufti, a teacher at Madarssa who also has links with AQIS/ABT.

With inputs from agencies

