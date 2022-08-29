Assam: Two persons linked to AQIS/ABT arrested in Barpeta district; illegal Madrasa demolished
The two accused, identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, were picked up from a house in Sorbhog area of Barpeta district on Saturday night and following their interrogation overnight, they were arrested on Sunday.
New Delhi: Two more persons linked to Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities.
Assam | 2 more persons linked with AQIS/ABT in Barpeta district arrested. Police also conducted an eviction drive in a Madrasa in Barpeta as it was illegally constructed on government land & also has a link with the two arrested accused: Amitava Sinha, SP Barpeta https://t.co/bvsQPRcvRX
“Police also conducted an eviction drive in a Madrasa in Barpeta as it was illegally constructed on government land and also has a link with the two arrested accused,” said Amitava Sinha, SP, Barpeta.
Lachit Kumar Das, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the institute was evicted by the police earlier in the day and was demolished as it was constructed on government land.
“This institution is involved in anti-national activities. We came to the spot and verified the property. It was found to be constructed on government land and there was no news about its owners. We decided to demolish it,” he said.
Barpeta, Assam | This institution is involved in anti-national activities, Jihadi outfits. We immediately came to spot, verified property, found it to be on govt land & did not find the owner. So we decided to demolish it immediately: Lachit Kumar Das, Additional Dy Commissioner https://t.co/VEs4FmvVfK pic.twitter.com/sUeEr4QEGe
“Following their interrogation overnight, they were arrested on Sunday,” a police officer said.
When produced before a local court, they were remanded to 10 days in police custody, he said.
Goalpara district police had on Friday arrested Hafizur Rahman Mufti, a teacher at Madarsa who also has links with AQIS/ABT.
